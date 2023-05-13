Countries
Missouri man who ran child sex abuse websites convicted; faces life in prison

Chris Graham
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A federal jury convicted a Missouri man this week for running four websites dedicated to sharing images of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Clint Robert Schram, 54, of Kansas City, hosted, managed and maintained four different websites from his home. Each of these websites operated over the “dark web,” and each was devoted to advertising, distributing, and exchanging images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

One of the websites allowed members to post images of children as young as 2 years old, and another had no restrictions on the types of child sexual abuse images that could be shared.

Schram advertised and distributed child sexual abuse images over these websites, and he recruited, managed, and directed different tiers of “staff” members who helped run the websites.

Schram was convicted of one count of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise and four counts each of advertisement of child pornography and conspiracy to advertise child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 12 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

