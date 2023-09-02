Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park
Police, Virginia

Missing Tennessee man found alive by search teams in Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Published date:
Missing Jerry Bailey
Jerry Bailey

A missing Tennessee man was found alive on Saturday by search crews in Shenandoah National Park.

Jerry Bailey was discovered by searchers at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, in the southern part of the park near Ivy Creek (mile 77.5).

Bailey, 75, of Springfield, Tenn., was reported missing on Thursdsay. His backpack was discovered at the Pinefield Hut (mile 75.2) on August 31. Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation on Friday.

All trail closures are in the process of being lifted. A trail closure was put in effect in areas along the Appalachian Trail between Ivy Creek Overlook (mile 77.5) and Simmons Gap (mile 73.2) due to search operations.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

uva tennessee
Sports

‘Every day, they’re reminded of what happened’: UVA takes another step in healing process

Chris Graham
cm punk
Sports

AEW president, CEO Tony Khan fires CM Punk, citing backstage incident at ‘All In’

Chris Graham

CM Punk has been fired by AEW, president and CEO Tony Khan said in a statement posted to the company’s Facebook page on Saturday.

uva tennessee
Sports

Vols 49, ‘Hoos 13: There wasn’t a lot, unfortunately, for UVA to feel good about

Chris Graham

I made the trip down to Nashville to be on site for the first UVA football game since what happened on Nov. 13.

uva football
Sports

Live Blog: Virginia takes the field for the first time since Nov. 13 in Nashville

Chris Graham
virginia tech
Police, Virginia

One dead after crash on Virginia Tech campus; road closures in place

Crystal Graham
road
Local

Watts Passage bridge in Albemarle County reopens nearly three months early

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Yard Goats rally, defeat Squirrels, 3-2

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy