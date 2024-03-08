Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing 82-year-old man

The Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 82-year-old male.

Thomas Calvin Langhorne was last seen on March 1 within the 1200 block of Dubois Avenue in Richmond.

He was seen wearing a black and white hat, black jacket, and black and gray pants.

Langhorne has a disability that requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department Major Crimes Division at 804-646-6764.