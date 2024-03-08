Countries
Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing 82-year-old man
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Richmond Police searching for missing 82-year-old man

Chris Graham
Published date:

Thomas Calvin LanghorneThe Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 82-year-old male.

Thomas Calvin Langhorne was last seen on March 1 within the 1200 block of Dubois Avenue in Richmond.

He was seen wearing a black and white hat, black jacket, and black and gray pants.

Langhorne has a disability that requires medication and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department Major Crimes Division at 804-646-6764.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

