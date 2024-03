The Fairfax County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Luz “Leila” Avila Lopez was last seen on camera leaving Herndon High School in Herndon at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. She did not get on the school bus to go home.

Lopez was last seen wearing a white jacket, gray sweatpants, black socks, and flip-flops (photo far right).

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2233.