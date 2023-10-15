Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Missing person alert: Culpeper Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Local, Police

Missing person alert: Culpeper Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Chris Graham
Published date:

MarvinThe Culpeper Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old.

Marvin Ismael Pablo Rafael was last seen at his aunt’s (sponsor/guardian) residence in the Town of Culpeper on Friday, Oct. 6, and last heard from on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Rafael reportedly took all of his personal belongings with him and is believed to have left with family members on the night of Oct. 6.

Rafael contacted his aunt by phone on the afternoon of Oct. 7 and stated he left with family but would not provide any additional information on what family members he was with or advise his whereabouts.

Attempts to locate information from the cell phone he utilized have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marvin is asked to please contact Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540-727-3430 Ext. 5523 or call non-emergency at 540-727-7900. Case #2310-0072

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Texts between Augusta County BOS members paint new picture of March 20 closed session
2 Waynesboro explores music-venue noise; silent disco planned at The Foundry
3 New York man charged in attempted carjacking of truck driver on Interstate 81
4 Latest on Naseem Roulack: VADOC officers were literally asleep as inmate escaped
5 Update: Search for missing Grottoes man now focused in western Augusta County

Latest News

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Blue-White Scrimmage review: Virginia Basketball fans will need a roster card

Scott German
football
Football, Sports

VMI rallies in fourth, defeats The Citadel, 17-13, to win Military Classic of the South

Chris Graham

VMI got the win that makes the alums happy, no matter what else happens, defeating The Citadel, 17-13, in the Military Classic of the South on Saturday, reclaiming the Silver Shako.

tony khan
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Tony Khan’s odd comment about death threats was the highlight of a bad week

Chris Graham

You know it’s been a bad week for AEW head honcho Tony Khan when the highlight is a comment about him thinking death threats are "great."

recycling
Climate, Economy, Opinion

How are AI and robotics combining to revolutionize recycling?

Chris Graham
virginia map
Arts & Culture, Politics, Virginia

Virginia grants will protect battlefields associated with Black troops in the Civil War

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of Latino Market

Chris Graham
thanksgiving meal
Economy, Farming, Virginia

Economists predict Thanksgiving turkey prices will be lower this year

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy