Missing person alert: Culpeper Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

The Culpeper Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 13-year-old.

Marvin Ismael Pablo Rafael was last seen at his aunt’s (sponsor/guardian) residence in the Town of Culpeper on Friday, Oct. 6, and last heard from on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Rafael reportedly took all of his personal belongings with him and is believed to have left with family members on the night of Oct. 6.

Rafael contacted his aunt by phone on the afternoon of Oct. 7 and stated he left with family but would not provide any additional information on what family members he was with or advise his whereabouts.

Attempts to locate information from the cell phone he utilized have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marvin is asked to please contact Sgt. Det. N. McGuckin at 540-727-3430 Ext. 5523 or call non-emergency at 540-727-7900. Case #2310-0072