Home Missing person alert: Authorities seek information on missing Augusta County woman
Cops & Courts, Local

Missing person alert: Authorities seek information on missing Augusta County woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

Virginia Lashaun PainterThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 47-year-old female.

Virginia Lashaun Painter was last seen on Dec. 16 in Stuarts Draft.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a light gray and blue sweatshirt.

Painter has multiple tattoos, including a music note on her left neck and a butterfly on her left forearm.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

