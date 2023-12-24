Missing person alert: Authorities seek information on missing Augusta County woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 47-year-old female.

Virginia Lashaun Painter was last seen on Dec. 16 in Stuarts Draft.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a light gray and blue sweatshirt.

Painter has multiple tattoos, including a music note on her left neck and a butterfly on her left forearm.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.