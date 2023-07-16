Missing child alert issued by Virginia State Police, Virginia Beach Police Department

The Virginia State Police issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for a missing 3-year-old child.

Samalea Monet Daniels was last seen at her grandmother’s house at Stonington Court in Virginia Beach around 9 a.m. on July 14.

Daniels was taken by her mother, Tianna Daniels, from her home in Mecklenburg County, N.C., where she lives with her father and legal guardian.

She was initially reported missing in North Carolina on June 20. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

They may be traveling in a gray 2011 Ford Escape w/Virginia plates: N4M45T3.

Anyone with information about where Samalea and Tianna might be is asked to call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department right away at 757-385-5000.