Missing child alert issued by Virginia State Police, Virginia Beach Police Department

Chris Graham
Samalea Monet DanielsThe Virginia State Police issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for a missing 3-year-old child.

Samalea Monet Daniels was last seen at her grandmother’s house at Stonington Court in Virginia Beach around 9 a.m. on July 14.

Daniels was taken by her mother, Tianna Daniels, from her home in Mecklenburg County, N.C., where she lives with her father and legal guardian.

She was initially reported missing in North Carolina on June 20. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

They may be traveling in a gray 2011 Ford Escape w/Virginia plates: N4M45T3.

Anyone with information about where Samalea and Tianna might be is asked to call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department right away at 757-385-5000.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

