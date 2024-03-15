Metrics: How did Virginia’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal win impact its computer rankings?

Virginia (23-9) edged up a couple of points in the computers with its 66-60 OT win over Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

The ‘Hoos had a computer average of 48.0 going into its regular-season finale with Georgia Tech last weekend, and the 72-57 win over the Yellow Jackets bumped them to an average of 46.0, still very much bubble territory.

Thursday’s win pushed the average computer ranking to 43.0, so, pretty much still bubble territory, just from the numbers perspective.

On the flip side of Boston College, Clemson (21-11) was blown out by the Eagles on Wednesday, losing 76-55.

The team that is said to be an NCAA Tournament lock because it won a few games in November dropped a bit in the computers with that loss – dropping to an average computer ranking of 35.8, which would translate to an eight or nine seed.

Interesting, that.

Looking at that number makes me think – if Virginia can go out and, in the words of Jake Taylor in “Major League,” “win the whole f-cking thing,” I dunno, maybe the Cavaliers can jump from Last Four In all the way up to an eight or nine themselves.

I can easily make that case, particularly vis-à-vis Clemson – Virginia is, at the moment, 12-4 since Jan. 15, vs. Clemson’s 9-7 record since Jan. 15.

That kind of thing should matter, and just might.

Wouldn’t that be something?

Looking next at Pitt: the Panthers (22-10) know they won’t feel good going into Selection Sunday if they don’t pull the upset of North Carolina tonight.

Average computer ranking for Pitt at the moment: 39.7.

Record since Jan. 15: 12-4.

Pitt should be safe, and I can’t tell you why it’s not.

Last look-in: Wake Forest (20-13).

Wake is probably done, fair or not as that may be.

Average computer ranking: 48.2.

Record since Jan. 15: 8-9.