Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Metrics: How did Virginia’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal win impact its computer rankings?
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: How did Virginia’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal win impact its computer rankings?

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa tournament
(© Brocreative – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia (23-9) edged up a couple of points in the computers with its 66-60 OT win over Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

The ‘Hoos had a computer average of 48.0 going into its regular-season finale with Georgia Tech last weekend, and the 72-57 win over the Yellow Jackets bumped them to an average of 46.0, still very much bubble territory.

Thursday’s win pushed the average computer ranking to 43.0, so, pretty much still bubble territory, just from the numbers perspective.

On the flip side of Boston College, Clemson (21-11) was blown out by the Eagles on Wednesday, losing 76-55.

The team that is said to be an NCAA Tournament lock because it won a few games in November dropped a bit in the computers with that loss – dropping to an average computer ranking of 35.8, which would translate to an eight or nine seed.

Interesting, that.

Looking at that number makes me think – if Virginia can go out and, in the words of Jake Taylor in “Major League,” “win the whole f-cking thing,” I dunno, maybe the Cavaliers can jump from Last Four In all the way up to an eight or nine themselves.

I can easily make that case, particularly vis-à-vis Clemson – Virginia is, at the moment, 12-4 since Jan. 15, vs. Clemson’s 9-7 record since Jan. 15.

That kind of thing should matter, and just might.

Wouldn’t that be something?

Looking next at Pitt: the Panthers (22-10) know they won’t feel good going into Selection Sunday if they don’t pull the upset of North Carolina tonight.

Average computer ranking for Pitt at the moment: 39.7.

Record since Jan. 15: 12-4.

Pitt should be safe, and I can’t tell you why it’s not.

Last look-in: Wake Forest (20-13).

Wake is probably done, fair or not as that may be.

Average computer ranking: 48.2.

Record since Jan. 15: 8-9.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT
2 Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?
3 NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
4 Virginia Lottery: Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing increases to $815 million
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

climate change protest
Climate/Environment, US & World

How do different regions of the U.S. compare in vulnerability to impending climate threats?

Roddy Scheer
charlottesville rally
Politics, US & World

Election of white nationalist unsettles Oklahoma town, recall vote scheduled for April 2

Rebecca Barnabi

On the eve of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Judd Blevins was seen holding a tiki torch on UVA campus and marching."

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: What can UVA do about its continued woeful free-throw shooting?

Chris Graham

I have a suggestion for Tony related to UVA basketball’s struggles at the free throw line. One of the inventors of sports psychology happens to reside in Charlottesville – Dr. Bob Rotella. How about a session with him at the next practice? 

trent turner arrest norfolk murder
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two charged with second-degree murder in connection with Norfolk Shooting

Crystal Graham
uva reece beekman front
Basketball, Sports

Photo Gallery: A late night at Capital One Arena for Virginia-Boston College

Mike Ingalls
augusta county courthouse groundbreaking
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Crystal Graham
Politics, Virginia

McClellan presents inaugural Women of Excellence awards in District 4

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status