McClellan named to advisory board for Biden-Harris 2024 presidential campaign

Fourth District Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan was named to the Biden-Harris 2024 advisory board on Wednesday.

McClellan, who was elected to the congressional seat representing Central Virginia in a February special election, is one of 50 Democrats named to the advisory board, which is being chaired by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Board members will participate in regular media interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, leverage their networks and platforms to amplify the campaign’s message to voters, and engage directly with voters through grassroots efforts and events in key battleground states.

“I am excited to join the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign National Advisory Board, and work in Virginia and across the country to get out the vote in this critical election,” McClellan said. “President Biden and Vice President Harris have delivered for the American people, from getting the economy back on track to passing landmark legislation and defending democracy. I’m looking forward to working with Democratic leaders from across the country to help President Biden and Vice President Harris win in 2024.”