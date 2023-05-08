Maryland man struck, killed, in hit-and-run on I-295 in Hanover County

A Maryland man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 295 in Hanover County early Monday.

Makai Sean Cummings, 20, of Nottingham, Md., was changing a tire on his car on the right shoulder of I-295 just before Exit 38B at Meadowbridge Road at 2:11 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a passing car.

Cummings died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, came across the deceased, or saw anything at all out of the ordinary, is encouraged to contact VSP at [email protected] or call us at (804) 609 – 5656.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.