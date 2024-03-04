Countries
Maryland man dead in single-vehicle accident in Bath County; four passengers treated for injuries
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Maryland man dead in single-vehicle accident in Bath County; four passengers treated for injuries

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A single-vehicle crash in Bath County killed a 51-year-old man on Monday.

Jose Rubi Albertico Lemus, of Beltsville, Md., died at the scene.

The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Route 39, approximately one mile east of Route 688 in Bath County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lemus ran off the right side of the road.

Lemus was wearing his seatbelt.

Four male passengers were also in the vehicle. All were transported to an area hospital and treated for injuries received in the crash.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

