Maryland man dead in single-vehicle accident in Bath County; four passengers treated for injuries

A single-vehicle crash in Bath County killed a 51-year-old man on Monday.

Jose Rubi Albertico Lemus, of Beltsville, Md., died at the scene.

The accident occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Route 39, approximately one mile east of Route 688 in Bath County.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lemus ran off the right side of the road.

Lemus was wearing his seatbelt.

Four male passengers were also in the vehicle. All were transported to an area hospital and treated for injuries received in the crash.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP.