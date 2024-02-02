Mary Washington’s Great Lives lecture series welcomes new co-director

The Great Lives lecture series at the University of Mary Washington has been enjoyed by staff, students, faculty and community members for 20 years.

This month, the series returns with its 21st season and with a new co-director. Scott Harris, a 1983 graduate of UMW, is executive director of UMW Museums. He joins Great Lives founder and Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History William Crawley as co-director of the hugely popular biography series.

Great Lives lectures are held Tuesdays and Thursdays through the end of March 2024. All are free and open to the public. Each lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. in George Washington Hall’s Dodd Auditorium.

Harris is well known in the Fredericksburg area for his extensive involvement in historic preservation. He earned his bachelor’s degree with honors in history and historic preservation from Mary Washington, and has been employed at UMW since 2011. Harris has served in his current role since 2018, overseeing Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont, the James Monroe Museum and the Papers of James Monroe.

