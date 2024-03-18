Countries
Home Virginia State Police: Martinsville man dead in crash Sunday in Henry County
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Martinsville man dead in crash Sunday in Henry County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Sunday which resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred at 10:40 a.m. on Route 57 at the intersection with Route 687 in Henry County.

A 2007 Hyundai TCN was pulling out from a stop sign and failed to yield the right-of-way, according to VSP. The Hyundai was struck by a 2013 Honda CRV which was traveling east on Route 57.

The driver of the Hyundai, Walter Dietrich Yeaman, 88, of Martinsville, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Yeaman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

