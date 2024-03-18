Virginia State Police: Martinsville man dead in crash Sunday in Henry County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Sunday which resulted in a fatality.

The crash occurred at 10:40 a.m. on Route 57 at the intersection with Route 687 in Henry County.

A 2007 Hyundai TCN was pulling out from a stop sign and failed to yield the right-of-way, according to VSP. The Hyundai was struck by a 2013 Honda CRV which was traveling east on Route 57.

The driver of the Hyundai, Walter Dietrich Yeaman, 88, of Martinsville, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Yeaman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.