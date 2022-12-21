Man who went hiking in Shenandoah National Park in September reported missing

A man who went hiking in Shenandoah National Park in September hasn’t been seen in months, and was finally reported missing on Dec. 12.

James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was discovered in the park on Dec. 15. According to a park news advisory, the vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive.

Turk Gap is sort of midpoint on the ridges between Crimora in Augusta County and White Hall in Albemarle County.

Cattley, according to the news advisory, had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail, with an anticipated exit date of Oct. 6.

If you have information about Cattley, or you have been in the area of Turk Mountain since Sept. 22, contact the ISB tip line: 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email [email protected].