Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news man who went hiking in shenandoah national park in september reported missing
News & Views

Man who went hiking in Shenandoah National Park in September reported missing

Chris Graham
Published:
James Alan Cattley
James Alan Cattley. Photo: Shenandoah National Park

A man who went hiking in Shenandoah National Park in September hasn’t been seen in months, and was finally reported missing on Dec. 12.

James Alan Cattley’s vehicle was discovered in the park on Dec. 15. According to a park news advisory, the vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive.

Turk Gap is sort of midpoint on the ridges between Crimora in Augusta County and White Hall in Albemarle County.

Cattley, according to the news advisory, had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail, with an anticipated exit date of Oct. 6.

If you have information about Cattley, or you have been in the area of Turk Mountain since Sept. 22, contact the ISB tip line: 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email [email protected].

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett

Tony Bennett searching for answers as to how to get #6 Virginia back on track
Chris Graham
bobby henderson

Goodbye for now: Henderson plans return to Waynesboro City Council in 2024
Crystal Graham

Bobby Henderson’s current term on Waynesboro City Council ends on Dec. 31 – but in no way should you think that he’s done with politics or no longer invested in the future of the River City.

farm credit of virginias

Farm Credit of the Virginias gives $15,000 to local charities
Crystal Graham

Farm Credit of the Virginias helped a number of local organizations meet their year-end donation goals – dividing $15,000 among 25 charities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

cutting real christmas tree

Real Christmas trees better choice for environment than artificial trees
Crystal Graham
smoke alarm

Get prepared now for pending winter storms, potential power outages
Crystal Graham
tony elliott

Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal
Chris Graham
house for sale

Virginia home sales register sharp decline; rent prices also down from last year
Crystal Graham