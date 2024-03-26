Man arrested in homicide of 65-year-old woman in Virginia Beach

A 65-year-old woman is dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Virginia Beach.

The victim, Robin Tillery, was found dead on Sunday by Virginia Beach Police Department detectives responding to a report of shots fired at 9:52 p.m.

Louis Bernard Lee Jr., 47, of Norfolk, was located on Monday and arrested in the fatal shooting. He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and use of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting took place in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd, an area that has a mix of commercial buildings and low-income apartments. The location is less than 10 miles from the oceanfront.