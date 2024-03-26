Countries
Man arrested in homicide of 65-year-old woman in Virginia Beach
Public Safety, Virginia

Man arrested in homicide of 65-year-old woman in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime tape at crime scene
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A 65-year-old woman is dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Virginia Beach.

The victim, Robin Tillery, was found dead on Sunday by Virginia Beach Police Department detectives responding to a report of shots fired at 9:52 p.m.

Louis Bernard Lee Jr., 47, of Norfolk, was located on Monday and arrested in the fatal shooting. He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and use of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting took place in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd, an area that has a mix of commercial buildings and low-income apartments. The location is less than 10 miles from the oceanfront.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

