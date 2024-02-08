Countries
Home Mailbag: Reader wonders why fans think they know how to coach better than the coach
Mailbag: Reader wonders why fans think they know how to coach better than the coach

Chris Graham
uva tony bennett
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Could you write an article on why everyone knows more about lineups than Tony Bennett, and why more of them are not head coaches?   

– Stan

I don’t know that there’s a single fan base associated with any team in any sport on the globe that passively sits back and watches sports the way Stan seemsto think they should, at least based on the tone of that rhetorical question.

The reason college and pro coaches and pro athletes make millions of dollars per year is because the people who watch have decided that they care, for some reason.

Without people watching and caring, sports are nothing more than various people in silly clothing running around in circles chasing a ball like their lives depend on it, which, joke’s on them, nobody dies at the end, it’s just a game.

The fans are as much a part of the game as the coaches and the players.

The coaches coach, the players play, the fans commit their time and their attention, and it’s their money that makes it all possible.

I say, let ’em vent. Doesn’t hurt anybody.

Thanks for the email. You challenged me here to wax philosophical, which is good exercise for the ol’ noggin.

– Chris

 

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018.

