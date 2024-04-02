Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Lynchburg Police investigate burglary at cannabis dispensary
Public Safety, Virginia

Lynchburg Police investigate burglary at cannabis dispensary

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Image courtesy Lynchburg Police Department

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred last night at the RISE Cannabis Dispensary.

According to police, officers responded Monday at 11:35 p.m. to 1110 Campbell Avenue in response to an alarm. Officers found the window to the front door had been broken out.

Officers searched the inside of the building but did not find anyone inside.

Security video showed a male wearing glasses, a red shirt and black pants throw a brick through the glass doors. He then entered the lobby area and took various items.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (434) 455-6157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: 44-year-old Waynesboro man dead in single-vehicle accident Monday
2 Someone in Virginia wins $1M Powerball; jackpot increases to $1.09B
3 Augusta County, facing flood of FOIA requests, throwing more money at the problem
4 It’s not looking like Virginia is going to lose anybody to the portal: Is this a good thing?
5 Mailbag: How does WWE book Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock at Wrestlemania?

Latest News

United States Postal Service
Politics, Virginia

Inspector General report: ‘Couldn’t be clearer that USPS has not been providing reliable service’

Rebecca Barnabi
wwe
Sports

Mailbag: How does WWE book Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock at Wrestlemania?

Chris Graham

It is, indeed, Wrestlemania Week, with the two-night Wrestlemania 40 coming up on Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.

fire chief michael thomas charlottesville
Local

Construction under way to build new fire station in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham

Construction is under way to build a new fire station in the City of Charlottesville.

harrisonburg gay street reconfiguration
Local

Harrisonburg: City asks public for feedback on safety plan for Gay Street

Crystal Graham
judge guilty courtroom arrest
Local, Public Safety

Charlottesville murder case from 2023 comes to a close with guilty plea

Crystal Graham
uva basketball team
Sports

It’s not looking like Virginia is going to lose anybody to the portal: Is this a good thing?

Chris Graham
Police badge
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hopewell City

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status