Lynchburg Police investigate burglary at cannabis dispensary

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred last night at the RISE Cannabis Dispensary.

According to police, officers responded Monday at 11:35 p.m. to 1110 Campbell Avenue in response to an alarm. Officers found the window to the front door had been broken out.

Officers searched the inside of the building but did not find anyone inside.

Security video showed a male wearing glasses, a red shirt and black pants throw a brick through the glass doors. He then entered the lobby area and took various items.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (434) 455-6157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.