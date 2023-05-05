Countries
Luciano homers but richmond cant get clutch hits in 6 3 loss to altoona curve
Luciano homers, but Richmond can’t get clutch hits in 6-3 loss to Altoona Curve

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels left eight runners on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position in a 6-3 loss to the Altoona Curve Thursday night at The Diamond.

Marco Luciano, the #2 prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, homered in the third to notch his first hit at the Double-A level for the Flying Squirrels (14-9).

Luciano, an international free agent, signed with the Giants in 2018 for $2.6 million.

He was the DH Thursday night in his second game back from a stress fracture suffered while playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

Mason Black (0-2, 5.60 ERA) took the loss for the Squirrels. Black, the #10 prospect in the Giants’ system, allowed four runs, all earned, on three hits and three walks, and also surrendered a second-inning homer, a two-run shot by Altoona’s Jacob Gonzalez, a former Giants’ second-round pick.

The Flying Squirrels take on the Curve Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. Friday is the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Night and the celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The Flying Squirrels will don their Copa identity as Las Ardillas Voladoras while embracing Hispanic businesses. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng (0-2, 2.93 ERA) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Aaron Shortridge (2-1, 4.95 ERA).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

