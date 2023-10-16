Countries
Loud noises heard in southern Augusta County Sunday; cause not found
Crystal Graham
Published date:
image of lit bomb
(© Africa Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Several loud noises were reported last night in the southern end of Augusta County, but despite multiple calls reporting a possible explosion, the cause was not found.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the reports were made just before 6:30 p.m. in the areas of Stuarts Draft Highway, White Hill Road, Old White Hill Road and Guthrie Road.

The Stuarts Draft Fire Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searched these areas but they were unable to locate the cause or source of the explosions.

There were no injuries, property damage or power outages reported in these areas.

“At this time, it is unknown what these explosions were, and we are uncertain of the origin in which they came from,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

