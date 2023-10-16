Loud noises heard in southern Augusta County Sunday; cause not found

Several loud noises were reported last night in the southern end of Augusta County, but despite multiple calls reporting a possible explosion, the cause was not found.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the reports were made just before 6:30 p.m. in the areas of Stuarts Draft Highway, White Hill Road, Old White Hill Road and Guthrie Road.

The Stuarts Draft Fire Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searched these areas but they were unable to locate the cause or source of the explosions.

There were no injuries, property damage or power outages reported in these areas.

“At this time, it is unknown what these explosions were, and we are uncertain of the origin in which they came from,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith.