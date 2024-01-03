Lost Mountain Trail construction complete; updates to state park address erosion issues

Upgrades to Sky Meadows State Park’s Lost Mountain Trail are now complete – ending erosion issues making it challenging to navigate.

The 2.2-mile trail, designed for hikers, is one of six located in the park’s 248-acre Lost Mountain area. As a whole, the Delaplane park has 10.5 miles of bridle trails, 22 miles of hiking trails, nine miles of bike trails and Appalachian Trail access.

Due to several factors, including regular traffic and improper drainage, the Lost Mountain Trail was suffering from significant erosion.

Upgrades to the trail started in early November and included five reroutes to avoid hazard areas, seven de-berm areas to improve the out slope of the trail, 49 rolling-grade dips to prevent washout and 18 knicks to prevent pooling water.

This was the third project completed by Ironwood Outdoors since 2018.

“The upgrades to Lost Mountain Trail not only provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for visitors but also create a more sustainable trail that protects Lost Mountain’s ecosystems and conserves its natural resources,” said Park Manager Patrick McNamara.

Funding for the Lost Mountain Trail project was provided by the Friends of Sky Meadows trail legacy campaign with donations from the park’s visitors.

“It gives me great pleasure to be a part of the continuous upgrading of our trails,” said Tracy Reitnauer, president of Friends of Sky Meadows. “Although Sky Meadows is part of a successful state park system in Virginia, it has a unique drawing for both the Northern and Shenandoah regions of the state.

“The solitude that hikers experience makes them feel as if Sky Meadows is a place to rejuvenate their daily lives,” she said. “Upgrading the park’s trails allows visitors a chance to try new paths that encourage family togetherness or a peacefulness that they desire to return to many times.”

With the success of the trail legacy campaign, the park has created an evergreen campaign called the Friends of Sky Meadows trail legacy fund. It will allow the park to continue bringing more trails up to sustainability standards and create new trails.

“The trail legacy fund is a crucial way for visitors to support our trails. This project allows donors to give back and contribute to the lasting impact of our trails,” said McNamara. “The legacy campaign ensures the trails remain resilient for future generations.”

To learn more, visit friendsofskymeadows.org