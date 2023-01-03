Looking for inspiration for your backyard garden? Symposium might be your ticket
If you are looking to get inspiration for your garden this summer, the 10th annual Shenandoah Valley Plant Symposium might get you started.
The symposium is being offered March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro.
Waynesboro Parks & Recreation will present a lineup of speakers to talk about a variety of topics.
Topics include:
- New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Vibrant Home Garden, Kelly D. Plantsman
- The Buzz: Creating and Managing Landscapes for Native Bees, Heather Holm
- Slow Gardening: All Senses, All Seasons, Felder Rushing
- Maverick Gardeners: Keepers of the Flame, Felder Rushing
- Let’s Work With Mother Nature, Yolima Carr
Registration is limited to 250 people. A boxed lunch will be served.
The cost is $90 per person. Registration is open now.
For more information, visit https://www.waynesboro.va.us/971/Shenandoah-Valley-Plant-Symposium