Longwood wins at Milwaukee, 80-67: Lancers extend winning streak to 11

Longwood, with Walyn Napper and Szymon Zapala each scoring 24 points, made it 11 straight with an 80-67 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Milwaukee (4-7) made five of its first eight shots from three-point range, but the Lancers (11-1) would clamp down on D from there, limiting the Panthers to 3-of-18 shooting from deep the rest of the way.

Longwood closed the first half on a 10-2 run to go into the break up by six, 39-33.

Longwood took off on a 14-2 run over a four-minute stretch of the second half to open a 60-42 lead with 11:05 to go, and the game never got closer than double digits the rest of the way.

“I’m really proud of the team today to get a win on the road like this,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “I think Milwaukee is a very talented team. They shot the ball incredibly well in the first half.

“More than anything, this was a complete team win,” Aldrich said. “Obviously, Walyn and Szymon were fantastic, but you’ve got Michael Christmas with eight rebounds and Johnathan Massie with five [rebounds] and five steals. So many things DA does that don’t show up in the stat sheet were really good. He hit two really big threes that gave us some breathing room both times. It was a complete team win.”

Longwood returns home to host VMI on Sunday afternoon. Tip is set for 2 p.m. at the Joan Perry Brock Center. It is a FACES Food Drive, with three canned food items equaling one basketball ticket. All donated food will go to FACES Food Pantry. The game will air on ESPN+ and on the radio on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.