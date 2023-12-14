Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Longwood wins at Milwaukee, 80-67: Lancers extend winning streak to 11
Basketball, Sports

Longwood wins at Milwaukee, 80-67: Lancers extend winning streak to 11

Chris Graham
Published date:

longwoodLongwood, with Walyn Napper and Szymon Zapala each scoring 24 points, made it 11 straight with an 80-67 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Milwaukee (4-7) made five of its first eight shots from three-point range, but the Lancers (11-1) would clamp down on D from there, limiting the Panthers to 3-of-18 shooting from deep the rest of the way.

Longwood closed the first half on a 10-2 run to go into the break up by six, 39-33.

Longwood took off on a 14-2 run over a four-minute stretch of the second half to open a 60-42 lead with 11:05 to go, and the game never got closer than double digits the rest of the way.

“I’m really proud of the team today to get a win on the road like this,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “I think Milwaukee is a very talented team. They shot the ball incredibly well in the first half.

“More than anything, this was a complete team win,” Aldrich said. “Obviously, Walyn and Szymon were fantastic, but you’ve got Michael Christmas with eight rebounds and Johnathan Massie with five [rebounds] and five steals. So many things DA does that don’t show up in the stat sheet were really good. He hit two really big threes that gave us some breathing room both times. It was a complete team win.”

Longwood returns home to host VMI on Sunday afternoon. Tip is set for 2 p.m. at the Joan Perry Brock Center. It is a FACES Food Drive, with three canned food items equaling one basketball ticket. All donated food will go to FACES Food Pantry. The game will air on ESPN+ and on the radio on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
2 Youngkin, Leonsis roll out proposed $2B public-private Alexandria arena deal
3 Rockbridge County missing person case still in limbo more than a year after disappearance
4 Waynesboro City Council introduces ordinance to dissolve Valley ASAP program
5 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor

Latest News

Augusta County
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’

Chris Graham
road construction
Virginia

Stay alert: VDOT suspends highway work zones, lifts lane closures for holiday travel

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia this holiday season.

phone alert
Health, Local

Mobile phone application could help save lives of those experiencing cardiac arrest

Crystal Graham

A free mobile phone application used to empower people to help someone during a cardiac arrest is now active in the region.

tim kaine
Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate passes 2024 NDAA with provisions secured by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia politics
U.S. & World

Professionals working in substance use disorder field may soon have student loans forgiven

Crystal Graham
pouring a glass of milk
Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate passes legislation to allow whole milk in public school cafeterias again

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

Right Help, Right Now: Youngkin follows through on creating Medicaid slots for disabled

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy