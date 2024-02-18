Longwood gets big games from Napper, Houston in 81-73 win over Presbyterian

Walyn Napper and DA Houston combined for 41 points, and Longwood (16-11, 4-8 Big South) took down Presbyterian (12-16, 4-9 Big South), 81-73, on Saturday.

The Lancers without Johnathan Massie, the reigning Big South Player of the Week, who had scored 31 points a week ago, but multiple players stepped in and filled the void.

“In the locker room, Walyn immediately facetimed John-John,” said Longwood coach Griff Aldrich. “I’m just really proud of these guys. It’s been a hard stretch in the early part of conference. These guys have fought through, and they are a connected bunch, and they love one another.

“John-John is in Houston at a funeral, and to have the joy of him being in the celebration with us and seeing his big smile, I’m just really proud of this group. The wins and losses are obviously important, but I’m really proud of the fight of this group.”

Now, the Lancers have won back-to-back games, including one on the road that saw them close as well as they have all season. Napper went a career best 14-of-17 from the foul line, and the Lancers went 27-of-35 from the free throw line to seal things up.

While Longwood led by the four at the half, Presbyterian roared out of the gates to start the second half to retake the lead thanks to Marquis Barnett. He had 22 points for the Blue Hose, with 17 coming after halftime.

Houston helped settle things down with two foul shots that righted the ship, and Napper ripped off five straight points shortly thereafter for a 49-44 lead.

“They’ve got great chemistry,” Aldrich said. “It’s fun to watch these guys transform a little bit in the middle of the year. To see the leadership of Walyn and DA in particular, just taking hold of the team. You kind of see it a little bit on the court, but you really, its on the practice floor. This team has been really different the past two weeks, and I’m just proud of the fight.”

Presbyterian trimmed the lead to 52-50 a few minutes later, but the Lancer defense proceeded to hold Presbyterian scoreless for the next 5:46.

Meanwhile, as the defense did its thing, Napper juiced up the Lancer offense, and four players scored amid a 13-0 run. Napper capped it with a layup to give Longwood a 65-50 lead.

Every time Presbyterian tried to charge back in, the Lancers had answers the rest of the way. Napper, Michal Christmas, who had 12 points on the day, Jesper Granlund and Houston all hit foul shots, and the Blue Hose never got closer than seven points.

The win gives Longwood the season sweep of the Blue Hose with four games to play.