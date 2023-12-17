Longwood forces 27 VMI turnovers, keying 68-49 win, extending win streak to 12

It took a while for Longwood to get the offense in gear, but the Lancers’ defense was there from the start to key a 68-49 win over VMI on Sunday.

The win extends Longwood’s winning streak to 12 games.

The Lancers (12-1) led 29-26 at the break, and a 20-1 second-half run in which Longwood forced 10 VMI turnovers turned this one into a rout.

The Lancers turned the 27 turnovers committed by VMI (2-10) into 24 points, grabbed 15 offensive rebounds, and scored 56 points in the paint.

Walyn Napper posted a game-high 19 points. Szymon Zapala added 15 points, and Johnathan Massie chipped in 12 with a team-best eight rebounds.

The win was the 100th for Longwood coach Griff Aldrich at the school.

“It’s neat. It’s a nice milestone, but I really think it is a milestone for the program,” Aldrich said. “I think the vision, and I talk about this a lot, the vision that President Reveley had to build a program that the university could be proud of, I get a lot of credit, but it really has been an institutional initiative. We wouldn’t be where we are otherwise with this new arena, with the Basketball Performance Center. That really translates into being able to recruit the right people.”

Longwood returns to the road to take on North Carolina Central on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the team’s final game before the holidays. The game will air on WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country.