Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Local author to talk about hospice, palliative care for LGBTQIA families
Arts & Culture, Health, Local

Local author to talk about hospice, palliative care for LGBTQIA families

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Kimberly Acquaviva
Photo courtesy New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author and UVA Nursing School professor Kimberly D. Acquaviva this afternoon at 4 p.m.

Acquaviva will be speaking about her recent nonfiction book, The Handbook of LGBTQIA-Inclusive Hospice and Palliative Care, which was released from Columbia University Press this past fall.

This in-person event will be free and open to the public.

In the book, Acquaviva surveys fundamental concepts and the latest clinical developments, integrating relatable anecdotes and poignant personal reflections.

She discusses her own experience caring for her wife, Kathy, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019.

She also emphasizes how incorporating LGBTQIA-inclusive practices can transform work with every person receiving care. Anchored in the evidence and written in plain language, this book is the definitive guide for hospice and palliative care professionals seeking to deliver exceptional care to all the patients and families they serve.

Acquaviva serves as the Betty Norman Norris Endowed Professor at the University of Virginia School of Nursing as well as a Provost’s Office Fellow. As a social worker teaching within a school of nursing, her scholarship is interdisciplinary and collaborative. Her scholarly work focuses on LGBTQIA+ aging and end-of-life issues.

She has a PhD in human sexuality education from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, an MSW from the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy and Practice and a BA in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania College of Arts and Sciences.

She is an AASECT-Certified Sexuality Educator.

New Dominion Bookshop is located 404 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

nuclear weapons
Opinion, Politics

John LaForge: Senior nonviolent resister celebrates nuclear ban treaty the hard way

Contributors
Congress politics
Politics, U.S. & World

House committee OKs bill expanding Child Tax Credit, boost affordable housing

Chris Graham

A bill that would expand the Child Tax Credit and the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit passed the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee by a 40-3 vote on Friday.

road construction
Virginia

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for the week of Jan. 22-26

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

young bucks
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

AEW Notebook: Young Bucks heeling up for Sting retirement match, Joe-Hook

Chris Graham
nintendo 64 game console and controller
Sports

Rocktown Games, Beards and Broads announce Super Smash Bros anniversary tournament

Crystal Graham
trae crowder paramount
Arts & Culture, Local

‘Liberal Redneck’ Trae Crowder brings viral tour to The Paramount Theater tonight

Crystal Graham
VCU Basketball
Basketball, Sports

VCU gets 29 from Bamisile in 85-61 romp over Saint Louis in A-10 action

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status