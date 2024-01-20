Local author to talk about hospice, palliative care for LGBTQIA families

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author and UVA Nursing School professor Kimberly D. Acquaviva this afternoon at 4 p.m.

Acquaviva will be speaking about her recent nonfiction book, The Handbook of LGBTQIA-Inclusive Hospice and Palliative Care, which was released from Columbia University Press this past fall.

This in-person event will be free and open to the public.

In the book, Acquaviva surveys fundamental concepts and the latest clinical developments, integrating relatable anecdotes and poignant personal reflections.

She discusses her own experience caring for her wife, Kathy, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019.

She also emphasizes how incorporating LGBTQIA-inclusive practices can transform work with every person receiving care. Anchored in the evidence and written in plain language, this book is the definitive guide for hospice and palliative care professionals seeking to deliver exceptional care to all the patients and families they serve.

Acquaviva serves as the Betty Norman Norris Endowed Professor at the University of Virginia School of Nursing as well as a Provost’s Office Fellow. As a social worker teaching within a school of nursing, her scholarship is interdisciplinary and collaborative. Her scholarly work focuses on LGBTQIA+ aging and end-of-life issues.

She has a PhD in human sexuality education from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, an MSW from the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy and Practice and a BA in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania College of Arts and Sciences.

She is an AASECT-Certified Sexuality Educator.

New Dominion Bookshop is located 404 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.