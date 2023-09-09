Live Blog: UVA falls to JMU, 36-35, in home opener in Charlottesville

AFP editor Chris Graham will eventually be in Scott Stadium (he’s been stuck in traffic for nearly two hours) for UVA’s home opener (0-1) vs. in-state rival JMU (1-0).
Kickoff is at noon.
The game airs on ESPNU.
AFP editor Chris Graham will eventually be in Scott Stadium (he’s been stuck in traffic for nearly two hours) for UVA’s home opener (0-1) vs. in-state rival JMU (1-0).
Kickoff is at noon.
The game airs on ESPNU.
Cooler weather is on the way throughout Virginia this weekend with showers and thunderstorms likely throughout much of the state.
Animal Wellness Action applauded federal authorities for making 21 arrests in a major, multi-state dogfighting and narcotics trafficking ring.