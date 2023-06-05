Countries
Sports

Listless Flying Squirrels drop Sunday series finale to Erie Seawolves, 6-1

Chris Graham
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Flying Squirrels offense was held quiet in a 6-1 loss to the Erie SeaWolves in the series finale Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (22-28), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were limited to four baserunners in the defeat, notching two hits and three walks against the SeaWolves (29-22), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Facing Richmond starter Ryan Murphy in the third inning, Gage Workman launched a solo home run to right field and pushed the SeaWolves in front, 1-0.

Jimmy Glowenke led off the bottom of the third with a double and advanced to third base off a balk. Simon Whiteman drove him home with a sacrifice fly to even the score, 1-1.

Workman led off the fifth inning with a solo home run against reliever Juan Sanchez (Loss, 3-3) to give Erie a 2-1 advantage.

The SeaWolves increased their lead to three runs in the seventh inning with a two-run homer from Ben Malgeri.

After a double and a walk to lead off the top of the eighth, Andrew Navigato lined an RBI single and Malgeri drove in his third RBI of the game with a base hit, moving the SeaWolves to a 6-1 lead.

The SeaWolves used four left-handed relievers in the game. Lael Lockhart (Win, 1-0) worked 2.1 scoreless innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Jake Higginbotham allowed a leadoff double to Andy Thomas in the ninth but fired back with a strikeout and two flyouts to secure the victory.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday but will start a six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Tuesday.

Right-hander Landen Roupp (0-0, 2.31) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Kyle Nicolas (3-5, 4.05).

Tuesday will be the fourth Reading Night of the season presented by M&T Bank. Kids who successfully completed the Go Nuts for Reading program will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

