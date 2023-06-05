Listless Flying Squirrels drop Sunday series finale to Erie Seawolves, 6-1

The Richmond Flying Squirrels offense was held quiet in a 6-1 loss to the Erie SeaWolves in the series finale Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (22-28), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, were limited to four baserunners in the defeat, notching two hits and three walks against the SeaWolves (29-22), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Facing Richmond starter Ryan Murphy in the third inning, Gage Workman launched a solo home run to right field and pushed the SeaWolves in front, 1-0.

Jimmy Glowenke led off the bottom of the third with a double and advanced to third base off a balk. Simon Whiteman drove him home with a sacrifice fly to even the score, 1-1.

Workman led off the fifth inning with a solo home run against reliever Juan Sanchez (Loss, 3-3) to give Erie a 2-1 advantage.

The SeaWolves increased their lead to three runs in the seventh inning with a two-run homer from Ben Malgeri.

After a double and a walk to lead off the top of the eighth, Andrew Navigato lined an RBI single and Malgeri drove in his third RBI of the game with a base hit, moving the SeaWolves to a 6-1 lead.

The SeaWolves used four left-handed relievers in the game. Lael Lockhart (Win, 1-0) worked 2.1 scoreless innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Jake Higginbotham allowed a leadoff double to Andy Thomas in the ninth but fired back with a strikeout and two flyouts to secure the victory.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday but will start a six-game homestand against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Tuesday.

Right-hander Landen Roupp (0-0, 2.31) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Kyle Nicolas (3-5, 4.05).

Tuesday will be the fourth Reading Night of the season presented by M&T Bank. Kids who successfully completed the Go Nuts for Reading program will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.