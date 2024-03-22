Lexington names University of Virginia alum Tom Carroll to city manager post

Lexington City Council has named a new city manager, announcing on Friday the hire of Tom Carroll, most recently the city manager in Cambridge, Md., to the leadership post.

Carroll will succeed Jim Halasz, the former assistant city manager in Staunton, who is retiring on May 1.

“I am so looking forward to joining the City of Lexington team,” said Carroll, a 1992 University of Virginia alum. “I am very impressed with the leadership of the mayor and Council and the professionalism of the department heads I met. Being provided this opportunity to serve Lexington is my greatest professional honor, and I can’t wait to get started in a few weeks.”

Carroll has also served as city manager in Loveland, Ohio, as well as the village manager in Silverton, Ohio.

“Tom is a consummate professional with terrific experience,” said Lexington Mayor Frank W. Friedman. “We were fortunate to attract several quality candidates for Council’s consideration. City Council and I look forward to welcoming Tom and Katie to Lexington to serve our neighbors and lead us to greater success in our beautiful community.”