Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news legislation to end covid 19 emergency declaration approved by senate
Government/Politics

Legislation to end COVID-19 emergency declaration approved by Senate

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© peterschreiber.media – stock.adobe.com)

In a 62-36 vote Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted to end the COVID-19 national emergency declaration.

The declaration gave then-President Donald Trump authorization in 2020 to take action during the emergency.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas introduced legislation in September to end the emergency after President Joe Biden told CBS News that the pandemic is “over.”

The legislation now goes to the U.S. House for a vote.

Reports state that Biden will veto the legislation when it reaches his desk.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia voted in favor of ending the emergency.

“When COVID-19 hit, Congress acted with urgency under a number of emergency declarations to provide the flexibilities and funding needed to save lives, roll out a vaccine, and keep our economy afloat. We’ve come a long way since then, and while it might be easier to kick the can down the road, I think it’s time to have a bipartisan conversation about how we unwind from these emergency actions and move forward with the valuable lessons we’ve learned. Today’s resolution won’t affect critical flexibilities, such as the ones facilitating access to telehealth. Rather, this vote should serve as the beginning of a productive and bipartisan effort to examine which mitigation efforts and flexibilities are worth embedding permanently into our lives, and which are no longer relevant or necessary,” Warner said in a press release.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

internet search bar Google

Federal grant awarded to Virginia to close broadband availability gap
Rebecca Barnabi

Distribution and warehouse company to invest $275 million in Caroline County facility
Rebecca Barnabi

World Class Distribution Inc. (WCD Inc.) will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County, Va.

police emergency fire

Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people
Chris Graham

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 at 7:52 p.m. Sunday.

Waynesboro literacy program provides career exploration for EL students
Rebecca Barnabi
acc football

ACC Football: Week 12 schedule, game times, TV networks, betting odds
Chris Graham
jan. 6 capitol insurrection

Mel Gurtov: After surprise in midterms, MAGA-ites are surely plotting their comeback
Contributors
coyotes

Earth Talk: Why are coyote sightings so much more common in urban areas these days?
Contributors