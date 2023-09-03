Countries
Late Norfolk Tides rally comes up short in 5-4 loss to Worcester Red Sox
Sports

Late Norfolk Tides rally comes up short in 5-4 loss to Worcester Red Sox

Chris Graham
Published date:

norfolk tidesThe Norfolk Tides (81-50) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (71-60), 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

Two extra-base hits opened play this afternoon, beginning with a Connor Norby double. Shortly after, Heston Kjerstad stepped up to the plate a crushed a 2-1 pitch to right-center field for a two-run jack that gave the Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, the early lead in the opening frame.

It wouldn’t take long for Worcester to respond, scratching the equalizing run in the home half of the first with an RBI double off the bat of Ronaldo Hernandez, tying the game at two apiece.

Both starting pitchers would settle in with each tossing three straight scoreless frames. After Brian Van Belle posted another zero in the fifth, the Red Sox took their first lead of the game in the bottom half of the inning with a David Hamilton RBI single to go up 3-2.

The Red Sox tacked on two more in the bottom of the seventh when Hamilton struck again, this time with a two-run blast the extended the Worcester lead to three.

Norfolk earned on back in the eighth as Josh Lester got an 0-1 pitch he could handle and sent it over the wall in right-center field to pull the Tides within two of the Worcester 5-3 lead.

In their final turn at bat, the Tides scratched a run with Norby scoring on a Lewin Díaz groundout. The tying run moved up to second on the play, but Norfolk was unable to bring him around and fell by a 5-4 score to the Red Sox.

Norfolk has a scheduled off day tomorrow but resumes action on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park to kick off a two-week homestand, beginning with a six-game set against the visiting Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

