Late-night armed robbery suspect of Virginia Beach 7-Eleven apprehended

A man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Virginia Beach was apprehended without incident shortly after the incident on Friday.

The 7-Eleven is located in the 1600 block of General Booth Blvd.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Lucca Ferreira, 18, of Virginia Beach, entered the store at 2:36 a.m.

He brandished a firearm and allegedly threatened the clerk. According to police, he then leapt over the counter and took multiple boxes of cigarettes and lighters before exiting the store.

Ferreira faces charges including robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and attempted carjacking.