Local/Virginia

Lane closures planned on Route 29 North near Lynchburg Regional Airport

Crystal Graham
Published:
road construction
(© Condor 36 – stock.adobe.com)

Alternating lane closures are planned in early December on Route 29 North in Campbell County at the bridge project near Lynchburg Regional Airport.

The lane closures will take place Dec. 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for milling and paving, according to a news release from VDOT.

The contractor for the project will utilize message boards, signs and traffic control devices to ensure drivers are aware and directed properly.

This work schedule is weather permitting. If weather conditions prevent the work from being done as planned, the alternate dates for the lane closures will be Dec. 10-11.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

