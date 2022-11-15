Lane closures planned on Route 29 North near Lynchburg Regional Airport

Alternating lane closures are planned in early December on Route 29 North in Campbell County at the bridge project near Lynchburg Regional Airport.

The lane closures will take place Dec. 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for milling and paving, according to a news release from VDOT.

The contractor for the project will utilize message boards, signs and traffic control devices to ensure drivers are aware and directed properly.

This work schedule is weather permitting. If weather conditions prevent the work from being done as planned, the alternate dates for the lane closures will be Dec. 10-11.