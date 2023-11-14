Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Land conservation grants totaling $14.7M awarded to 29 Virginia projects
Agriculture, Virginia

Land conservation grants totaling $14.7M awarded to 29 Virginia projects

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

Twenty-nine projects in Virginia have been awarded $14.7 million in 2024 land conservation grants to protect a record 55,575 acres.

The projects include land acquisitions for new public outdoor recreation areas, and conservation easements to protect active forests and farmland.

“Our Commonwealth boasts so much history and natural beauty, from the mountains and waterways to farmland and vineyards and all the open spaces and parks we enjoy,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Protecting working farmland and forests, creating new heritage tourism sites and increasing public access to outdoor recreational opportunities all support the key forces driving Virginia’s economy: agriculture, tourism and forestry.”

Grants were awarded in farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

“These Virginia Land Conservation Foundation (VLCF) grant awards continue to demonstrate our administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities for Virginians to recreate outdoors,” Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said. “Along Virginia’s waterways and in expansive areas to be restored as habitat for elk and other wildlife, these investments will support places where Virginians can explore and truly enjoy the natural resources of the Commonwealth.”

VLCF board members are appointed by the governor, the Senate and the House of Delegates. The board includes the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. DCR provides staff support to the board.

“We’re excited that this year’s grant round will protect a record 55,575 acres,” said Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation Matthew Wells. “In addition to preserving Virginia’s scenic byways and river frontage, these strategically targeted land conservation projects will help improve our water quality, protect biodiversity and enhance public access to the outdoors.”

Projects awarded funding include:

  • Highlands-Lonesome Pine – Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (Wise, Buchanan and Dickenson Counties), $1 million for a conservation easement to protect 44,327 acres
  • Buffalo Mountain Natural Area Preserve-LCI Addition – Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (Floyd County), $3.6 million to acquire 1,000 acres adjacent to Buffalo Mountain Natural Area Preserve
  • Acquiring Rappahannock Tribe’s Ancestral Homelands Phase III, Rappahannock Tribe of Virginia (Richmond County), $1.7 million to acquire 964 acres on the Rappahannock River at Fones Cliffs

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Northrop Grumman announces plans for $200M manufacturing facility in Waynesboro
2 Skill games era comes to an end; localities throughout Virginia to resume enforcement
3 Perris Jones update: UVA tailback still in ICU after injury, emergency surgery
4 Virginia middle school student brings flare gun, BB gun to school; two juveniles face charges

Latest News

tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

What did Virginia get out of that blowout win over North Carolina A&T?

Chris Graham
mike johnson
Politics, U.S., Virginia

Will new House Speaker survive his push to keep federal government open?

Chris Graham

The new House Speaker, Mike Johnson, did Tuesday what his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, did last month – getting the House to pass a continuing resolution to avoid a federal government shutdown.

ryan dunn
Basketball, Sports

Virginia gets 16 from Leon Bond III in 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T

Chris Graham

We learned what we could learn from Virginia’s 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday. Not much, but we knew that when we got in the car to come over here.

perris jones
Football, Sports

Perris Jones update: UVA tailback still in ICU after injury, emergency surgery

Chris Graham
norfolk
Police, Virginia

Man receives maximum sentence of 45 years for 2018 murder of Hampton woman

Rebecca Barnabi
horse with child
Sports

Outbreak of equine herpes virus cancels all equestrian events in Nova Scotia

Rebecca Barnabi
Red Onion State Prison drugs
Police, Virginia

Female visiting Virginia prison arrested; had drugs concealed ‘within her body’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy