Land conservation grants totaling $14.7M awarded to 29 Virginia projects

Twenty-nine projects in Virginia have been awarded $14.7 million in 2024 land conservation grants to protect a record 55,575 acres.

The projects include land acquisitions for new public outdoor recreation areas, and conservation easements to protect active forests and farmland.

“Our Commonwealth boasts so much history and natural beauty, from the mountains and waterways to farmland and vineyards and all the open spaces and parks we enjoy,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “Protecting working farmland and forests, creating new heritage tourism sites and increasing public access to outdoor recreational opportunities all support the key forces driving Virginia’s economy: agriculture, tourism and forestry.”

Grants were awarded in farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

“These Virginia Land Conservation Foundation (VLCF) grant awards continue to demonstrate our administration’s commitment to expanding opportunities for Virginians to recreate outdoors,” Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said. “Along Virginia’s waterways and in expansive areas to be restored as habitat for elk and other wildlife, these investments will support places where Virginians can explore and truly enjoy the natural resources of the Commonwealth.”

VLCF board members are appointed by the governor, the Senate and the House of Delegates. The board includes the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. DCR provides staff support to the board.

“We’re excited that this year’s grant round will protect a record 55,575 acres,” said Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation Matthew Wells. “In addition to preserving Virginia’s scenic byways and river frontage, these strategically targeted land conservation projects will help improve our water quality, protect biodiversity and enhance public access to the outdoors.”

Projects awarded funding include: