Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news juvenile ejected from vehicle after police pursuit for speeding in stuarts draft
Local

Juvenile ejected from vehicle after police pursuit for speeding in Stuarts Draft

Crystal Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

An attempt to stop a speeding vehicle in Stuarts Draft led to a pursuit, crash and a juvenile was ejected from the automobile.

According to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, at approximately 11:30 p.m., a vehicle was travelling 86 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 2800 block of Stuarts Draft Highway. The deputy said he activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop.

The vehicle turned onto Indian Ridge Road passing vehicles on double lines, according to the deputy. The vehicle then turned onto Cold Springs Road where the driver cut off their headlights in what the deputy said was an attempt to evade him.

Minutes later, another deputy spotted the vehicle turning onto Lee Jackson Highway and then Lofton Road before deputies caught up to the vehicle on Cold Springs Road. The suspect vehicle crashed. However, when deputies approached the vehicle, the driver was not inside. The driver, the deputies reported, had been ejected from the vehicle and had face and head injuries.

Because the suspect in this incident is a juvenile, the Sheriff’s Office said no information will be released regarding the name, age or hometown of the suspect to protect the juvenile’s identity.

Charges are pending from the ACSO and the Virginia State Police.

No information was provided on the condition of the juvenile.

“The juvenile in this incident is extremely lucky to be alive,” said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in the release. “Parents please take this incident as an opportunity to educate your children on how traffic infractions or a criminal charge is not worth your life, just pull over.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

norfolk homicide
Virginia

Three adult males, one juvenile arrested in Norfolk homicide investigation

Crystal Graham
Local

Completely: American Shakespeare Center presents production containing all of the Bard’s plays

Rebecca Barnabi

The American Shakespeare Center will celebrate its 35th anniversary with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised].

Virginia

UVA among 13 Virginia colleges awarded grants for innovative lab schools

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced 13 grants today to support the development of innovative lab schools in the Commonwealth.

Virginia

Legislation ‘ensures a level playing field’ with universal license for 85 occupations in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
svasc animal pet euthanization
Local

Craigsville dog euthanized by shelter; owner was waiting for paycheck to pick up pet

Crystal Graham
U.S./World

The unavoidable: Tax Day fast approaches for Americans

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local

Waynesboro Police investigating reported Monday night shooting on King Avenue

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy