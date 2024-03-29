Countries
JMU hires Donica Hadley as first executive director for Lab School
Local, Schools

JMU hires Donica Hadley as first executive director for Lab School

Crystal Graham
Published date:
JMU aerial
Photo courtesy City of Harrisonburg

The James Madison University College of Education has named its first executive director of the Lab School for Innovation and Career Exploration.

Donica Hadley has served more than 24 years in the education field.

Hadley said she was drawn to the position because, “it was the perfect opportunity to work closely with several communities of people that are important to me. Having served in an administrative position in RCPS (Rockingham County Public Schools) and currently serving as an assistant professor here at JMU, I am in a unique position to serve in this role by building on relationships I have with various members within both communities.”

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the executive director and look forward to being a member of the teaching and learning community we will build in the spirit of unified community effort.”

The JMU Lab School for Innovation and Career Exploration was approved by the Virginia Board of Education in January.

The lab school is a partnership with Blue Ridge Community College and Rockingham County Public Schools and is designed to cultivate innovation and provide career exposure.

Through interdisciplinary problem-solving, the lab school offers students real-world experiences, dual enrollment options and pathways aligned with regional employment needs, ensuring college and career readiness.

Crystal Graham

