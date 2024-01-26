Countries
JMU lab school to prepare students for high-wage, high-demand jobs in the region

Crystal Graham
The Virginia Board of Education has approved James Madison University’s lab school in partnership with Blue Ridge Community College and Rockingham County Public Schools. The JMU Lab School for Innovation and Career Exploration will cultivate innovation, provide career exposure to students and serve as a pre-professional teacher education development catalyst that bolsters JMU’s teacher preparation and licensure efforts.

Students will remain enrolled in Rockingham County Public Schools while being provided with several options to engage in career exploration, including dual enrollment opportunities at Blue Ridge Community College, on-site coursework on campus at JMU or Massanutten Technical Center.

The lab school will provide a space for innovation where educators, industry and pre-service professionals can explore best practices in teaching and learning.

Students will engage in coursework aligned with personal interest and regional market demand industry and business, streamlining the pipeline for high-wage, high-skill, high-demand employment in the region served by the lab school.

“The vision of the lab school is to become an innovation hub for career exploration and workforce development through interdisciplinary, problem-focused application of solving community needs, leading to college and career readiness,” said JMU President Jonathan R. Alger. “We look forward to working with our partners to transcend traditional academic confines to greatly enhance student learning and teaching.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has made lab schools a top priority and secured $100 million in General Assembly allocated funding for this initiative.

“The approval of James Madison University’s lab school is another exciting development in lab school progress across the Commonwealth. The JMU, Blue Ridge Community College and Rockingham County Public Schools dual enrollment partnership will help foster innovative and creative education opportunities for students in the area,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Through our continued commitment to foster lab schools across the Commonwealth, we will enable all Virginia students to receive a world class and dynamic education.”

The Virginia Department of Education is working with 20 lab school higher education partners toward 2024 openings.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

