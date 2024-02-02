Countries
Home JMU looks to teach Black poetry nationwide through Furious Flower syllabus project
Arts & Culture, Local

JMU looks to teach Black poetry nationwide through Furious Flower syllabus project

Crystal Graham
Published date:

furious flower poetry center JMUEducators nationwide may now access curriculum from the Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. The syllabus is focused on teaching contemporary Black poetry for middle through graduate school educators.

“The Furious Flower Poetry Syllabus Project: Opening the World of Black Poetry,” references the works of more than 150 critically acclaimed poets and includes unit plans, lesson plans, writing prompts and linked resources.

In addition to providing tools and resources related to the teaching of Black poetry, the syllabus project will serve as a companion to the 2024 Furious Flower Conference to be held Sept. 18-21 at JMU.

“I see us as building opportunities and avenues for people to explore Black poetry in their classrooms, in their community centers, in the midst of various different gatherings where Black poetry can be the substance of the meeting but it can also be the springboard for all the things that can come from it,” said McKinley Melton, Furious Flower advisory board chair. “We are building foundations upon which many other things will be built through the teaching and the learning and the engagement of Black poetry.”

The project received a $50,000 Equity in Verse grant from the Poetry Foundation.

The materials are available at https://www.jmu.edu/furiousflower/syllabus/index.shtml

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

