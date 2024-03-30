Jackson Holliday homers, has three hits, four RBIs, in Norfolk Tides win

Jackson Holliday thinks it’s bullsh-t that he started the season at Triple-A Norfolk.

The #1 MLB prospect homered in his first at bat of the season on a 3-for-5 day at the dish, finishing a triple short of a cycle, in a 12-8 Norfolk Tides win over the Durham Bulls at Harbor Park on Friday.

The game drew 10,265 fans for the season opener.

Holliday, who will be up with the defending AL East champ Baltimore Orioles any day now, had four RBIs in the win.

His home run off Mason Montgomery marked his first long ball off a left-handed pitcher in his pro career.

Connor Norby, the #7 prospect in the O’s minor-league system, was 4-for-6 at the plate.

Chayce McDermott, the #9 prospect in the O’s minor-league system, struck out six in four and a third innings in his first start of 2024.