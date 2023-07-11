Albemarle County: Ivy Road sidewalk improvement project to begin July 16

The Ivy Road sidewalk improvements project will begin to mill and repave along Route 250 in Albemarle County on Sunday, July 16. The project is expected to conclude by Aug. 1.

The work will take place at the streetlight at the Old Ivy intersection to Stillfriend Lane.

The project includes crosswalks and pedestrian signals at the Old Ivy Road railroad underpass and the Ivy Road intersection, bike lane facilities, curb and gutter and storm drainage system improvements.

Construction will take place daily from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers should expect lane closures, lane shifts and flagging operations throughout the construction period.

There may also be some temporary entrance closures.

For more information, contact [email protected]