Interstate 95 crash in Colonial Heights takes the life of Virginia man
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Interstate 95 crash in Colonial Heights takes the life of Virginia man

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A South Chesterfield man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 at the 54-mile marker in Colonial Heights on Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, Luis Raul Acosta Jr., 21, lost control of his vehicle, spun out, and struck a 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van as it was traveling northbound on Interstate 95 at the 54-mile marker near Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights.

Acosta succumbed to injury at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the van was not injured.

