Intense search under way in Shenandoah National Park for missing Fairfax County man

A search is underway in Shenandoah National Park for Mateo Cobo Zevallos, who was reported missing to Fairfax County Police May 9.

SNP reported Friday that Zevallos’s vehicle was discovered in the park on Tuesday, at which point park officials initiated a hasty search on Tuesday evening, then went into full-search mode early Wednesday.

Several trails and adjacent areas are closed for search operations, including Overall Run, Traces, Mathews Arm, Tuscarora, Beecher Ridge and Thompson Hollow.

Several parking areas are reserved for search and rescue personnel.

Zevallos, an honors student at George Mason, and was on course to graduate on Friday, was last seen May 5 leaving his home en route to George Mason University. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a plaid flannel shirt. He is 5’9”, 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He may have been carrying a North Face backpack.

The search is led by Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue personnel, aided by Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Fairfax County Police, Virginia State Police, as well as numerous volunteer SAR organizations including Piedmont SAR, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Old Rag Mountain Stewards, Virginia Rescue Dog Association, Christian Ministries SAR, SAR Tracking Institute, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Blue and Grey Rescue Dogs, TrotSAR, and K9 Alert.

If anyone thinks they may have seen Zevallos, please call 540-999-3422.