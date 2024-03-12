Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act to fund $6.3M toward I-64 improvements in Richmond

The Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that the city of Richmond will receive $6,300,000 to make improvements to the Interstate 64 multi-lane highway.

The DOT grant funding awarded will provide safer opportunities to cross the barrier posed by I-64 and greatly improve transportation safety in the area. Laburnum Avenue offers some ability to cross I-64, but pedestrian or bicycle infrastructure is lacking. The southern side of I-64 leads to locations in the district, such as the Richmond International Airport and White Oak Village.

“I am thrilled this critical federal funding will be delivered to our Commonwealth to improve Richmond’s transportation infrastructure and the lives of Virginians in the Fourth District,” Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, said. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to deliver for Virginia! This funding, authorized through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, will help dismantle infrastructure barriers, reconnect our communities, and improve Virginians’ lives. I look forward to continuing my work with the Biden-Harris Administration to implement critical provisions from this legislation and modernize our transportation infrastructure.”

The grant award is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot (RCP) Grant Program.