Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Miyares launches initiative to train Virginia workforce on signs of human trafficking
Politics, Virginia

Miyares launches initiative to train Virginia workforce on signs of human trafficking

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
sex trafficking
(© yupachingping – stock.adobe.com)

Raising awareness and prosecuting human traffickers has been a priority for the Office of Attorney General under Attorney General Jason Miyares.

In August, the Office participated in the investigation, prosecution and historic sentencing of individuals connected to a labor trafficking enterprise involving immigrant children at a laundromat in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Miyares also recently hosted the first annual Human Trafficking Call to Action Summit in Richmond.

Last week, Miyares announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking called the 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking (BAAT), which is a workforce training program for businesses to train and educate their employees on how to recognize possible signs of trafficking within their business communities.

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce committed their staff to receive the training, and will be encouraging business members to train their employees.

“Human trafficking happens in plain sight. When Virginia businesses equip their employees with education, tools and training, they become trusted eyes and ears in their communities. I’m thankful for our partnership with the Northern Virginia Chamber and Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber, and look forward to more partnerships to come. Virginia is taking proactive and aggressive steps to fight back against this scourge and reinforce our intolerance to any and all forms of human trafficking and exploitation,” Miyares said.

Companies that train all of their employees through the program will be officially recognized by the Office of Attorney General. A training video is available to any Virginia business upon request.

Magnolia Rose growing, planning for teen outreach and home for sex trafficking survivors

Challenge to prevent human trafficking among women and girls to award $50K prizes

Gov. Youngkin donates salary, taking steps to ‘end scourge of human trafficking’

Waynesboro victims advocate among heroes honored by Attorney General

Somebody else’s problem: Waynesboro nonprofit tackles sex trafficking in the Valley

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Gov. Glenn Youngkin declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Storm Ophelia
2 ‘United in the fight against corporate greed’: UAW strike could impact American economy
3 Augusta County: Bond appeal filed by man accused of killing neighbor’s service dog
4 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: ‘Hoos lose out on top recruit Kon Knueppel, who is headed to Duke
5 ACC Football Week 4 Preview: News and notes, schedule for this weekend’s action

Latest News

housing
Economy, Virginia

HUD awards $155K to Virginia to help veterans experiencing homelessness

Crystal Graham
congress money
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner, Kaine push ideas for preventing looming federal government shutdown

Chris Graham

The Republican-majority U.S. House went ahead with a planned vacation with a federal government shutdown looming.

aggressive driver gesturing
Economy, U.S. & World

‘United in the fight against corporate greed’: UAW strike could impact American economy

Rebecca Barnabi

Today marks seven days since UAW went on strike over the wide gap in annual wage increases between factory floor workers and CEOs.

wet road
Police, Virginia

VDOT, State Police making preparations for impact of Tropical Storm Ophelia

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
U.S. & World

Powerball jackpot increases to $750 million for Saturday drawing

Crystal Graham
hurricane season
Police, Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Storm Ophelia

Crystal Graham
Culture, Local

‘My thoughts be bloody’: Hamlet prepares to take stage next week at American Shakespeare Center

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy