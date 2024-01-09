Countries
Local

Blizzard? If today’s rain was snow, how much would we have seen in the Shenandoah Valley?

Chris Graham
Published date:
woman outside embracing snow
(© AnnKot – stock.adobe.com)

As a general rule, an inch of rain amounts to what would have been 13 inches of snow, this according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A few degrees the other way, and the Shenandoah Valley would have been looking at three feet or more of snow with Tuesday’s gusher.

Yeah, yikes, right?

At this writing, at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, the rain gauge at the AFP home office in Waynesboro has measured 1.43 inches of rain, which would translate to 18.6 inches of snow.

The hourly forecast from our weather partners at AccuWeather.com is telling us that we’re in line here for another 1.91 inches before the storm system moves out of the area overnight.

That would translate to: another 24.8 inches of snow.

The grand total, if all this rain would have been snow: 43.4 inches of snow.

The piles of snow in parking lots would have been there a few weeks into spring.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

