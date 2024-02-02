Countries
Basketball, Sports

Hot-shooting High Point races past Longwood for eighth straight Big South win

Chris Graham
Published date:
longwood university
(© Lekali Studio – Shutterstock)

Kezza Giffa led the way for High Point with 24 points in a 93-76 win over Longwood on Thursday.

High Point (19-4, 8-0 Big South) shot 61 percent from the floor on the night. Trae Benham added 18 points on five threes, and Kimani Hamilton had 16.

The Lancers (14-9, 2-6 Big South) refused to fold and battled back after halftime in a game that felt closer than the final margin.

“First off, I was really proud of the guys’ effort in the second half,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “Came out in an electric atmosphere, I think we kind of got punched, High Point’s making shots, things are going really well for them, and I don’t think we responded great in the first half. They had a choice to make. I was really proud that they came out and fought in the second half. I thought we executed. I thought we sat down and defended much better in the second half.

“Credit High Point, they made shots all night. It felt a little bit like Gardner-Webb again at the end of a clock, where they’re making tough threes. But you have to give them credit for making the plays.”

Elijah Tucker provided a lift for Longwood with a career-best 22 points and six boards, four of them on the offensive glass. The redshirt-sophomore went 6-of-6 at the foul line and 8-of-12 from the floor with repeated rolls to the rack.

Tucker and Johnathan Massie, who chipped in 12 points, provided a lift off the bench.

Walyn Napper added 14 points and eight assists.

The two sides were even early on, but Benham got hot for High Point. The lefty drained four first half threes to help High Point turn a one-possession game into a 50-31 halftime lead.

After halftime, Longwood found its footing. Despite High Point’s sustained hot streak, the Lancers muscled their way back into the game with a little grit.

Down 21 after the Panthers only missed one shot in the first part of the second half, the Lancers reeled off a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to 72-62. Five guys scored in the run, and the defense held High Point to one made shot in the almost five-minute stretch.

The Lancers had chances to cut the lead inside 10, but the ball refused to drop in. Finally, Giffa hit a dagger three with 1:40 remaining that put the game out of reach.

