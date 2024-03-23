Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Hope and healthcare to so many’: Kaine responds to House Republicans’ plan to reduce ACA
Health, Politics, US & World

‘Hope and healthcare to so many’: Kaine responds to House Republicans’ plan to reduce ACA

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health insurance
(© Maksym Yemelyanov – stock.adobe.com)

In a proposed budget for fiscal year 2025, House Republicans plan to roll back funding for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which marks 14 years tomorrow of becoming law in the United States.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released a statement ahead of the anniversary. 

“The Affordable Care Act was an enormous step forward toward the goal of ensuring that all Americans—regardless of where they live or what pre-existing conditions they have — can access high-quality, affordable health care. Fourteen years later, more Americans than ever before are relying on this program to get the care they need. But instead of building on our progress by further expanding and strengthening health care access, congressional Republicans released a plan this week to roll back the ACA and rip health care away from millions of Americans. We’ve defeated those efforts before, and I will fight to defeat them again,” Kaine said. 

Kaine also released a video of his speaking about the anniversary.

The House Republican plan significantly curtails the ACA, as well as Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. Millions of Americas could lose health care coverage or see the quality of coverage reduced. Under the plan, Americans could also be denied care for pre-existing conditions and women could face health insurance rate hikes.

Kaine has long fought for increased access to high-quality, affordable health care and lower prescription drug costs. He advocated for and promoted the ACA across the country and cast the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate against Donald Trump’s plan to abolish the ACA in August 2017. He has championed his Medicare-X Choice Act, legislation that would reduce the uninsured population by more than a million Americans and save households, employers and the government billions of dollars. Two provisions from that legislation — to require Medicare to negotiate drug prices and to extend ACA premium tax credits — were included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Kaine voted for the IRA, which was passed in the Senate by one vote before being signed into law by President Biden in 2022. Last year, Kaine introduced the bipartisan Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Actlegislation that would protect patients from harmful insurance and Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) practices that raise out-of-pocket drug costs for patients.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
2 Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire
3 Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service
4 Did Virginia AD Carla Williams ‘like’ a troll’s tweets critical of UVA hoops?
5 The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Latest News

economy
Economy, US & World

The pulse of the American economy: Dow Jones comes within points of first-ever 40,000

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, US & World

‘Public safety travesty’: Coalition of 22 Republican state AGs support Texas immigration law

Rebecca Barnabi

A coalition of 22 Republican state attorneys general support a Texas law that makes illegal immigration a state crime.

swatting call to 911
Politics, Virginia

Fredericksburg: U.S. House approves Spanberger legislation to fund emergency services renovations

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass legislation that would provide $637,195 for renovations at Fredericksburg's emergency center.

ncaa tournament
Sports

Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

#13 Virginia blasts four homers, gets nice outing from McKay, in 18-2 win at Pitt

Chris Graham
Shenandoah National Park
Cops & Courts, Local

Shenandoah National Park issues new trail closure advisories for Rocky Branch Fire 

Chris Graham
virginia politics
Local, Politics

Lexington names University of Virginia alum Tom Carroll to city manager post

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status