Heating assistance available for families in need in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Social Services is currently accepting applications for fuel assistance online and at all local departments of social services through Monday, Nov. 13.

The Energy Assistance Program, funded by the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program federal block grant, provides state support to assist low-income households in meeting their home energy needs such as electricity, natural and liquid propane gas, oil, kerosene, coal and wood.

Assistance may also be available for delivery and installation charges as well as connection or re-connection fees.

To qualify for fuel assistance, the maximum gross monthly income for a one-person household must not exceed $1,822. For a household of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,750.

“Keeping warm during the winter months should not be a struggle Virginia families have to face,” said VDSS Commissioner Danny Avula. “With this assistance, households will be able to dedicate their resources towards other expenses they might have while staying comfortable in their homes. Last year, we provided fuel assistance to over 113,000 Virginia households through this program and look forward to supporting families again during this enrollment period.”

Families and individuals may apply through their local department of social services. Applications may also be submitted by telephone by contacting the Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370.

To apply online or check eligibility for benefits assistance, visit the CommonHelp website.