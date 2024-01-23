Healthgrades research ranks Augusta Health No. 3 in Virginia for joint replacement surgeries

The leading resource used by consumers in the United States to find a hospital or doctor has ranked Augusta Health among the top three in Virginia for joint replacement.

New research is by Healthgrades. The achievement and Augusta Health’s accomplishments as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award™ and an America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care Award™ recipient reflects Augusta Health’s commitment to delivering the best care possible. The recognition distinguishes the organization as one of Virginia’s leading hospitals for Joint Replacement.

“National recognitions that recognize our health system and its care among the nation’s top hospitals in joint replacement and surgical care are not earned by a single individual’s work, but through the collective commitment and dedication of the entire team,” Mary N. Mannix, Augusta Health President and CEO, said. “Our sincere thanks and congratulations to our clinical, operations, support staff,

and Shenandoah Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, who provide services at Augusta Health for their commitment to our culture, welcoming new technology, and enhancing our level of care to all people in our communities.”

Healthgrades evaluates hospitals solely on what matters most, which is patient outcomes, to determine the top performing hospitals for specialty care in the 32 states assessed. Healthgrades’ 2024 analysis revealed that patients who seek care at a hospital with rankings in their condition or procedure have a better chance of a good outcome than if they were treated at a facility that is not among the top 3 in Virginia.

The widening performance gap highlights the importance of selecting a top-rated program. In fact, from 2020 to 2022, patients treated at hospitals that received a state ranking for Joint Replacement had, on average, a 63.8 percent lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated at hospitals that were not state ranked for Joint Replacement.

“Healthgrades is proud to recognize Augusta Health as among the top 3 in Virginia for Joint Replacement,” Dr. Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades, said. “Hospitals with a No. 3 ranking in their state deliver consistently superior outcomes for the patients in their community. Consumers should feel confident knowing they have access to top-ranked care for Joint Replacement at Augusta Health.”