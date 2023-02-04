Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Trail receives state recognition

Next time you’re walking or bicycling on the Friendly City Trail in Harrisonburg, you’ll be able to say you’re enjoying an award-winning amenity.

The greenway has been selected as a winner of the 2023 American Public Works Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Project of the Year Award for the category of Transportation Less than $5 Million.

This award acknowledges regional projects that represent the best individual and group achievements in the public works profession.

Harrisonburg Public Works began efforts on the Friendly City Trail in 2016, culminating in May 2022 with the creation of a safe, shared-use path connecting three schools, two parks and several residential neighborhoods on the west side of Harrisonburg. The trail provides connectivity and recreational options to people walking, jogging and bicycling.

“Harrisonburg is very excited that our Friendly City Trail has been recognized as APWA Mid-Atlantic Project of the Year,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “The FCT is a great addition to our city’s transportation network, and receiving statewide recognition creates additional excitement for us in Public Works.”

The department will receive this award and recognition at the APWA Mid-Atlantic Chapter Conference and Equipment Show in Hampton in May.

A chapter endorsement for this project has been forwarded for National consideration, and the city plans to submit the project for an APWA National Award this February.

More information about the Friendly City Trail may be found online.