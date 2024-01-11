Harrisonburg staff asking for community’s input on design of new concrete skate park

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to help shape the future of Westover Skate Park.

An open house public engagement session will be held Monday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Westover Park Community Activities Center at 305 S. Dogwood Dr.

Anyone in the community may attend to learn more about the project and provide input on what they would like the amenity to include. Skate park design experts will be on hand to speak with any community member interested in the project.

Following the meeting, a survey will be available online and in print at the Westover Community Activities Center to allow additional feedback to be considered in the design phase of the skate park.

“No matter what your wheels of choice are – if you’re a skateboarder or enjoy getting out on your bike, scooter or rollerblades – we want to hear from you,” said Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Director Brian Mancini. “We know the former Westover Skate Park was beloved by many in our community, and we are excited about getting an even better amenity in that space in the near future.”

Once community input is obtained, staff will work with American Ramp Company on the design of a concrete skate park.

Construction on the new skate park is currently anticipated to begin in late 2024.

The skate park is one of 21 projects funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Learn more about the city’s ARPA projects at https://harrisonburgva.gov/ARPA.