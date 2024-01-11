Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Harrisonburg staff asking for community’s input on design of new concrete skate park
Arts & Culture, Local

Harrisonburg staff asking for community’s input on design of new concrete skate park

Crystal Graham
Published date:
skateboarder at concrete skate park
(© fotokitas – stock.adobe.com)

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to help shape the future of Westover Skate Park.

An open house public engagement session will be held Monday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Westover Park Community Activities Center at 305 S. Dogwood Dr.

Anyone in the community may attend to learn more about the project and provide input on what they would like the amenity to include. Skate park design experts will be on hand to speak with any community member interested in the project.

Following the meeting, a survey will be available online and in print at the Westover Community Activities Center to allow additional feedback to be considered in the design phase of the skate park.

“No matter what your wheels of choice are – if you’re a skateboarder or enjoy getting out on your bike, scooter or rollerblades – we want to hear from you,” said Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Director Brian Mancini. “We know the former Westover Skate Park was beloved by many in our community, and we are excited about getting an even better amenity in that space in the near future.”

Once community input is obtained, staff will work with American Ramp Company on the design of a concrete skate park.

Construction on the new skate park is currently anticipated to begin in late 2024.

The skate park is one of 21 projects funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Learn more about the city’s ARPA projects at https://harrisonburgva.gov/ARPA.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Nikki Haley must be gaining: She’s getting the birther treatment from Donald Trump
2 Rockingham County School Board opens with prayer, rolls out banned-book list
3 Water rescue in Amelia County for two vehicles; one driver being treated for serious injuries
4 Bennett on projected first-round pick Ryan Dunn: ‘The best is yet to come’
5 Virginia State tailback Rayquan Smith illustrates the way NIL should work

Latest News

uva blake buchanan morgan state
Basketball, Sports

Tony Bennett on freshman Blake Buchanan: ‘He’ll continue to get better’

Chris Graham
vote
Local

Waynesboro registrar addresses upcoming dual presidential primary election in Virginia

Crystal Graham

A dual presidential primary election will be held on March 5 in Virginia. In Waynesboro, the registrar is reminding potential voters of important deadlines.

glenn youngkin
Opinion, Politics

Tracy Pyles: Youngkin’s plan to close Augusta Correctional Center benefits only him

Contributors

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is a rich man, over $400 million rich. His life’s journey is not cluttered with obstacles, only successes.

brooks dog virginia tech richmond
Health, Virginia

A Cavalier is helping Hokies understand why dog breeds are predisposed to heart conditions

Crystal Graham
food grocery store
Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

Republican governors blocking 8 million students from summer food program

Chris Graham
virginia map
Climate, Virginia

USDA funding available for landowners of riparian forest projects in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
healthcare
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Record 20 million Americans have signed up for Affordable Care Act marketplaces

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status